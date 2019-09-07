Huawei unveils new chip for flagship phone

Huawei unveiled the Kirin 990 chipset at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. This latest chipset will include a version with a built-in 5G modem, as well as offering a speed increase compared to its predecessor.

The Kirin 990 will power Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, which the Chinese firm hopes will rival Apple’s latest iPhones.

The HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G is the industry’s first and only all-in-one flagship 5G chipset. #RethinkEvolution #HuaweiIFA2019 #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/ewlQt6E0Jf — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 6, 2019

The 7-nm processor includes a modem which Huawei says can offer a maximum download speed of 2.3GBps, and a maximum upload speed of 1.25GBps, alongside eight ARM Cortex CPU cores.

Huawei’s Mate 30 smartphone will be unveiled at a September 19 event in Munich. The launch could be marred by the fact that the US entity list restrictions mean Huawei won’t be able to license Google services.

