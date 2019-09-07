Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Huawei unveils new chip for flagship phone

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Huawei unveiled the Kirin 990 chipset at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. This latest chipset will include a version with a built-in 5G modem, as well as offering a speed increase compared to its predecessor.

The Kirin 990 will power Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, which the Chinese firm hopes will rival Apple’s latest iPhones.

Related: Sony goes nostalgic, releases Walkman for its 40th anniversary

The 7-nm processor includes a modem which Huawei says can offer a maximum download speed of 2.3GBps, and a maximum upload speed of 1.25GBps, alongside eight ARM Cortex CPU cores.

Huawei’s Mate 30 smartphone will be unveiled at a September 19 event in Munich. The launch could be marred by the fact that the US entity list restrictions mean Huawei won’t be able to license Google services.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Huawei Kirin
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Huawei, 5g, Kirin,huawei phone
 
MOST READ
BMW X6 painted with the 'world's blackest black' coating
BMW X6 painted with the ‘world’s blackest black’ coating
15 out of 30 free WiFi hotspots disabled in Multan
15 out of 30 free WiFi hotspots disabled in Multan
Facebook leaks phone numbers of 419 million users
Facebook leaks phone numbers of 419 million users
Samsung to launch foldable smartphone after major delay
Samsung to launch foldable smartphone after major delay
Here’s what Honor launched in just a month
Here’s what Honor launched in just a month
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.