Apple may unveil new iPhone 11 at upcoming event

Apple is expected to reveal new iPhones during a media event on Tuesday at its California headquarters.

Three new high-end devices are rumoured to be launched, CNN reported. Among the expected phones are the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and a cheaper model starting around $450.

The iPhone has been Apple’s biggest moneymaker. However, revenue from iPhones decreased by double digits in the last quarter.

With its competitors taking risks and introducing innovative options, the company has been questioned over its lack of innovation. Samsung’s latest introduction of its foldable smartphones and two 5G devices has given it an edge over Apple.

However, Apple is trying to come back in the game. The new phones may feature three cameras on the back, including one that can capture ultra-wide angle shots with artificial intelligence that enhances photo and video editing.

The updated features may include improved Face ID and FaceTime, a faster processor, dark mode to save on battery life, a feature to silence unknown callers, a tool that lets you swipe to type rather than lifting your fingers to tap the keys and removal of 3D touch.

The much talked about in-screen touch ID sensor will not be introduced this year, according to reports. Apple is also expected to hold off launching a 5G device this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.