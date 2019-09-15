Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

15 out of 30 free WiFi hotspots disabled in Multan

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The government is taking away the privilege of free WiFi installed two years ago in Multan.

As many as 15 out of the 30 hotspots were disabled at various locations in the city on Tuesday.

Jinnah Park, Ghanta Ghar, Damdama, Burn Unit Hospital, Kalma Chowk, Gol Bagh Park and Nishtar Hospital were some of the places deprived of public Wifi.

People are not happy with the government’s decision. “We don’t get enough money to afford an internet package,” said one person. “Punjab had given us the facility, but now they have taken it back.”

While the routers are still not removed, their connectivity has been disabled.

The district authorities said that they removed the service from areas where the service was not being used. “The government is planning to relocate it,” PRO Asghar Khan said.

TOPICS:
Multan wifi
 




 
