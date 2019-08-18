Sunday, August 18, 2019  | 16 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

YouTube Originals will be available for free from September 24

39 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

YouTube is making its original shows available to the public. They were previously only available to Premium members.

Average users will be able to watch YouTube Originals with ads starting September 24.

Premium subscribers will still enjoy a better viewing experience, according to Engadget, which noted that they won’t have to sit through any ads and they’ll get immediate access to every episode in a show’s new season.

They’ll also be the only ones with access to director’s cuts and bonus scenes if they’re available.

As part of its YouTube Originals, the company has produced several shows. From mini-documentaries to music series, everything will be available to users starting September 24.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
youtube
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
youtube, youtube originals, premium, free, videos, entertainment, technology,
 
MOST READ
Huawei launches first product with own operating system
Huawei launches first product with own operating system
This new WhatsApp feature adds a layer of security
This new WhatsApp feature adds a layer of security
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle
Google marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle
Microsoft's top 4th cyber security researcher is Pakistani Ashar Javed
Microsoft’s top 4th cyber security researcher is Pakistani Ashar Javed
Tekken 7 champion Arsalan aims to inspire fellow Pakistani gamers
Tekken 7 champion Arsalan aims to inspire fellow Pakistani gamers
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.