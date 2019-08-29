YouTube Kids is getting its own website

YouTube is all set to launch a separate website for children after the Google-owned service was criticized and investigated for showing inappropriate videos to kids on its main site.

The new site, an online version of the YouTube Kids mobile app, will go live later this week, according to a statement posted Wednesday by the company.

In addition, YouTube Kids is gaining a new filter, which will allow parents to set the content to being preschooler-appropriate.

YouTube also said its Kids app and website will get new categories for different ages. Preschool will be for children who are four years old and younger. “Younger” is for ages five to seven and “Older” is for those between the ages of eight and 12.

Previously, parents would have to download the YouTube Kids app to a mobile device in order to access the filtered version of YouTube.

YouTube has been criticized for letting inappropriate, misleading and sometimes violent videos spread on its service. For years, executives were unable or unwilling to address the problem as they pursued aggressive viewer “engagement” targets, Bloomberg News has reported.

YouTube says the new experience will be live “later this week.”

