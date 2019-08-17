This new WhatsApp feature adds a layer of security

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for Android beta users called ‘Fingerprint Lock’. It is similar to the iOS beta screen lock feature.

When this feature is enabled, users will be able to use their fingerprints to open WhatsApp. They will also be able to answer calls when WhatsApp is locked, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported on Tuesday.

If you want to enable the new feature, go to Settings on your WhatsApp and then Account. Click Privacy and enable Fingerprint Lock. But make sure your WhatsApp is updated first.

“Previous update might get the feature as well, but WhatsApp is always used to enable features in recent updates (that might contain bug fixes and improvements for the feature), so you should install the 2.19.221 update as above mentioned,” said WABetaInfo.

