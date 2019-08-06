Karachi student develops app to detect counterfeit products

Counterfeit products are so prevalent, especially on online stores, that Pakistanis can never afford to let their guard down due to the fear of being duped.

An NED Univeristy student Sundas Fatima has developed an app called Secure that uses artificial intelligence to detect whether a product’s logo is genuine or whether it has been recreated.

“All you need to do is take a picture of the product with the app,” Fatima told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Tuesday.

Secure will then match the picture of the logo with its database of food products, medicine and grocery products available in Pakistan. The app can only detect products that are registered in the database.

The app will connect manufacturers with customers and people will be able to file complaints or post feedback about products. Manufacturers will also be able to see buying trends and see where the demand lies for their product.

“The students of my university are working on apps to solve problems of thhe people in Karachi,” she said.

Fatima says her next project will provide ease to commuters in the city. The upcoming app will track people’s everyday route and provide an alternative route in case there is a heavy flow of traffic.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram