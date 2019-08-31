Here’s what Honor launched in just a month

Honor is becoming one of the most dynamic smartphone companies in the industry as it unveiled three new smartphones in August, offering something for everyone.

The Honor 20 Pro, Honor 8A and Honor 10 Lite Pro 128GB were all unveiled within a single month and offer a series of distinct features and a combination of technology and innovation for Honor fans.

The Honor 8A is equipped with 13MP front and 8MP rear camera. The phone offers huge 6.09” screen with Dewdrop FullView Display. The budget friendly device gives amazing sound at just Rs19,999.

The phone is available in Blue and Black. A limited edition Red variant is also available.

Another smartphone that was launched in August was the Honor 10 Lite Pro 128GB. It is the undated version of the previously launched Honor 10 Lite. The device comes massive storage of 128GB for those who love to keep their memories saved. It has an impressive 90%+ screen-to-body ratio, a 6.21-inch Dewdrop Display and 24MP front camera for amazing selfies every single time. The phone comes in a gradient Sky Blue color and retails for Rs31,999.

The Honor 20 Pro is all about innovation. The phone’s new holographic design creates subtle patterns on the back of the phone as the light hits it. It’s available in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue and retails for Rs99,999. The device, which the company touts as a ‘flagship killer’, has AI Quad Camera Set-Up with a great 48MP Main Camera with OIS.

The phone has a 6.26-inch FullView Display for an immersive, visual experience like never before. The flagship smartphone runs on Kirin 980 AI Chipset for powerful experience & is equipped with 8GB RAM & 256GB ROM.

So which one is your favorite?