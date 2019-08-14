Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Google marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle

4 hours ago
 

Search engine Google has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan’s 73 years of independence.

The doodle shows a picture of the Khyber Pass.

This is not the first time the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

Last year, it released a doodle celebrating the country’s birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan on their birthdays.

Google also paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with a doodle on his 87th birth anniversary.

Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today (Wednesday) as Kashmir Solidarity Day. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad where President Arif Alvi was the chief guest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
google independence day
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, Pakistan, Independence day, 73rd Independence Day, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan
 
MOST READ
Huawei launches first product with own operating system
Huawei launches first product with own operating system
Hyundai releases car with solar panel roof
Hyundai releases car with solar panel roof
Facebook and Instagram are down for some users
Facebook and Instagram are down for some users
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle
Google marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle
Google Images adds a side panel to allow quicker comparisons
Google Images adds a side panel to allow quicker comparisons
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.