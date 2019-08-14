Google marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with Khyber Pass doodle

Search engine Google has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan’s 73 years of independence.

The doodle shows a picture of the Khyber Pass.

This is not the first time the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day.

Last year, it released a doodle celebrating the country’s birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan on their birthdays.

Google also paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with a doodle on his 87th birth anniversary.

Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today (Wednesday) as Kashmir Solidarity Day. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad where President Arif Alvi was the chief guest.

