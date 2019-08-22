Gmail will soon fix your shoddy grammar using AI

Google will soon improve Gmail’s grammar correction with the help of artificial intelligence, the company announced on Tuesday.

When you start composing a message, Gmail will make use of Google’s AI capabilities to offer smarter spell-check suggestions and also detect potential grammar issues.

You’ll no longer have to manually click “check spelling” in the compose window for Gmail to analyze your email. Instead, red lines appear under misspellings and blue lines will be under what Gmail perceives to be grammatical errors.

Related: This new WhatsApp feature adds a layer of security

You can later accept the suggestion provided by clicking the word. If you make some common spelling mistake while typing, Gmail will correct it automatically.

For now, the autocorrect feature is currently only available in English. This feature will be enabled by default for all users.

If you don’t want any assistance with spelling or grammar checks from Gmail, you can disable each of them individually in settings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.