Facebook may bring screen sharing to Messenger

Facebook will soon let you share the screen of your smartphone with the people you’re connected to via video chat. The company is working on a new feature called ‘Screen Share’ for its Messenger app.

Tech insider Jane Manchun Wong used the reverse-engineering approach to spot some major clues which indicated that Facebook is already working on the feature.

Facebook Messenger is testing Screen Sharing for mobile It’s like Watch Together but ascends beyond contents available on Facebook I wrote a blog about this unreleased feature: https://t.co/NU8Tiw0xhK Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/Xcv3jOy4hp — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 28, 2019

Wong revealed that the functionality will appear during an audio or video chat session. As soon as you tap the Screen Sharing button, the app will automatically switch off the camera on your smartphone.

It will allow others to see the content on the screen of your phone. However, you need to give it permission to capture your screen via your Messenger app in order to use this functionality.

The feature is already available in Skype and other popular chat services. It seems like Facebook is also following suit.

The feature is currently in developmental stages and you might need to wait a few more months to get a glimpse of it. However, it is not confirmed by Facebook whether they are going to release the option. Many companies abandon experimental features at the early stages.

