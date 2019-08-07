Facebook and Instagram are down for some users

Facebook and Instagram aren’t working properly for some users.

Reports poured in on Wednesday of people seeing errors blaming “maintenance” and being unable to post, comment or upload.

The Independent noted that most reports were coming from the US and Europe. But issues appeared to be being seen globally, with vast numbers of users across reporting problems. Some issues were also being reported in Pakistan.

The issues did not appear to be hitting every single user of Facebook, with some able to log in as normal.

Facebook has repeatedly been hit by a number of outages this year. One of them, in March, lasted for more than a day and took down Instagram and WhatsApp as well as the main site. The company blamed the 14-hour outage on a “server configuration change”.

