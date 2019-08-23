Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
23-year-old Pakistani crowned world’s best ‘Tekken 7’ player

33 mins ago
 

Photo: The Logical Pakistani/ Facebook

Pakistani gamer Arsalan Ash made history after being crowned the champion of Tekken 7 at the world’s biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament, Evo 2019, in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 23-year-old came first after defeating South Korea’s Knee Sunday night. The final round of the event featured eight professional gamers from four countries, including the USA, South Korea, and Japan. Ash was the most inexperienced competitive player of the eight and is the first Pakistani player to participate in the event since 2011.

Tekken featured 1,899 players at EVO this year all trying to fight their way into the Top 8 and a piece of the $18,990 prize pool.

Ash, whose real name is Arslan Saddique, was the surprise winner of the Tekken tournament at EVO Japan 2019 back in February too.

This the third time he has bested Jae-Min, who many from the gaming community considered a “god” of the game. It’s a monumental win, considering the former was virtually unheard of a year ago.

This time around the tournament was bigger than ever, with over 9,000 total players participating across all games.

EVO’s main stage games this year were Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition, Tekken 7, Samurai Shodown, Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[st] and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
EVO Tekken
 
