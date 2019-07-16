Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Technology

Twitter desktop redesign makes navigation easier

3 hours ago
 

Twitter has redesigned its desktop to make navigation easier. For the past few months, the redesign was accessible to testers, but it will become available to everyone in the next few days.

Twitter’s top navigation bar is a noticeable change as it has been moved to the left. It includes bookmark, lists, and a new explore tab. The change seeks to personalise the experience of using the social media site.

Another change is that you can now see your conversation and sent messages in the same window. Moreover, various different themes and colour schemes have been added too. There is an option of dark mode too.

The new features are similar to the ones on the Twitter mobile app. One such feature is the ‘sparkle’ button on the home bar. It will help you switch between trending tweets in chronological order instead of top tweets.

The side navigation bar is very useful for those with multiple accounts as you can switch accounts easily. This feature is already available on the mobile app.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Twitter
 
