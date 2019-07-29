Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Satellites may be armed with guns and lasers by 2030

21 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

France’s Ministry of Defence has announced a programme that would develop nanosatellites equipped with guns and lasers, according to Le Point.

France is even going to reallocate €700 million from the military budget for space defence, with more than €4.3 billion to be spent by 2025. The money will be used to upgrade France’s network of Syracuse military communications satellites that are run by the French Navy.

The Ministry of Defence also says that it wants to be able to launch swarms of nanosatellites into orbit that could protect strategic objects and have the ability to launch satellites quickly to replace ones that have been lost

Earlier in July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a ‘Space Command’, essentially expanding the remit of the country’s Air Force. “The new military space doctrine,” he said, “ensure our defense of space using space weapons.”

France’s establishment of a Space Command follows the US doing the same, as announced by President Donald Trump late last year.

