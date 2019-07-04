Samsung finishes redesigning the Galaxy Fold

Samsung has finally completed a two-month redesign of the Galaxy Fold to fix embarrassing screen failures that forced its delay, confirmed Bloomberg.

The Fold had two key problems, according to some reviewers who experienced them. The first was the fact that particles of dirt could easily get under the fold of the flexible display.

The second, which was caused by the reviewers themselves, resulted from the removal of the outer display protection film. The film was not supposed to be removed under any circumstances, but many accidentally took it off thinking it was some sort of screen cover.

The first problem has been fixed by reducing the size of the gap that occurs between the phone’s frame and the flexible display, closing it to any particles that may interfere or damage the screen.

The protective film was extended to cover the entire display. In fact, the film gets into the metal chassis right under the bezels to make impossible for anyone to remove it.

Samsung is expected to start shipping components for the Galaxy Fold, such as the display and battery, to a plant in Vietnam for assembly while it mulls over a launch date.

A source told Bloomberg it’s doubtful that the phone will be revealed at the Galaxy Note 10 event scheduled on August 7. It was due to launch in April but was delayed after reviewers reported of screen failures.

