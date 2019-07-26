PTA chairperson didn’t recommend ban on social media: spokesperson

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority denied on Friday that its chairperson had recommended a ban on social media sites in the country over blasphemous content.

The statement by PTA spokesperson comes a few hours after some TV channels reported that PTA chairperson Amir Azeem Bajwa recommended a ban on social media over the presence of blasphemous content and fake accounts.

He was quoted as suggesting that the government should formulate a policy and block social media websites such as done by the UAE and China

“It’s clarified that chairperson is being misquoted by some media houses,” the PTA spokesperson said. “He has not recommended the government to block social media.”

