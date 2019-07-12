Pakistani man implants microchip in his arm to open doors

Rehan Allahwala is the first Pakistani to get an NFC chip implanted in his body.

NFC, or near field communication, is a wireless technology that enables communication between two devices.

“The chip is just like the ones in our CNICs and passports,” Allahwalla said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday.

The chip does not have any data on it but has a serial number that helps him access doors.

“When I come to office, instead of putting my thumb impression, I just have to touch the machine and the door opens for me,” he said.

The chip cannot be used for making payments yet. It was previously being used in animals and costs around $2 to $8, he added.

“My reason to get chipped was to experiment with the technology and create awareness for it,” Allahwala remarked.

He said it will be available soon in the market once there is a demand for it, adding that he will help the first 500 people get implanted.

Allahwala is the founder and president of Super Technologies Inc, a US-based company that provides software solutions.

