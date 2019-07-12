Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Pakistani man implants microchip in his arm to open doors

3 hours ago
 

Rehan Allahwala is the first Pakistani to get an NFC chip implanted in his body.

NFC, or near field communication, is a wireless technology that enables communication between two devices.

“The chip is just like the ones in our CNICs and passports,” Allahwalla said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday.

The chip does not have any data on it but has a serial number that helps him access doors.

Related: Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier

“When I come to office, instead of putting my thumb impression, I  just have to touch the machine and the door opens for me,” he said.

The chip cannot be used for making payments yet. It was previously being used in animals and costs around $2 to $8, he added.

“My reason to get chipped was to experiment with the technology and create awareness for it,” Allahwala remarked.

He said it will be available soon in the market once there is a demand for it, adding that he will help the first 500 people get implanted.

Allahwala is the founder and president of Super Technologies Inc, a US-based company that provides software solutions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
implant NFC chip
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
chip, technology, NFC chip, device, implant, chipped
 
MOST READ
Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars
Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars
Virtual reality app trains would-be Hajj pilgrims
Virtual reality app trains would-be Hajj pilgrims
Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier
Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier
Pakistani man implants microchip in his arm to open doors
Pakistani man implants microchip in his arm to open doors
Twitter is down
Twitter is down
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.