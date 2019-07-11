Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier

7 hours ago
 
It can record audio from 10 miles away



A student from Lahore named Rashid Ali has invented a device that can make vlogging or a live session on social media much easier.

His ‘Live Stick’ is a wireless Bluetooth operated microphone that can catch audio from 10 miles away. One can even send audio commands like ‘click a picture’.

“This Live Stick will become a microphone for your Facebook and Instagram live with the help of Bluetooth,” said Ali on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday. He added that even if your phone is 10 miles away from you in the live session, your voice will be as clear as if you’re sitting in front of the camera. The device is clipped on to your shirt.

Related: Illustration workshops for Karachi, Lahore children this summer

After facing difficulty finding a stable spot to place his mobile phone while recording a video for his university project, Ali was struck by the idea of the Live Stick. He had to use books to balance his phone while recording audio for videos.

Ali has named his device after Facebook Live as he believes that his device is most beneficial for live sessions.

He added that to bring this project for the larger audience his brother Muhammad Ali will also be joining him to work on it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Live Stick microphone selfie stick
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Selfie Stick, Vlogging, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Live sessions, Live Stick, Microphone
 
MOST READ
Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars
Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars
Virtual reality app trains would-be Hajj pilgrims
Virtual reality app trains would-be Hajj pilgrims
Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier
Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.