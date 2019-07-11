Lahore student invents device to make live sessions easier

It can record audio from 10 miles away

His 'Live Stick' is a wireless Bluetooth operated microphone that can catch audio from 10 miles away. One can even send audio commands like 'click a picture'."This Live Stick will become a microphone for your Facebook and Instagram live with the help of Bluetooth," said Ali on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Thursday. He added that even if your phone is 10 miles away from you in the live session, your voice will be as clear as if you're sitting in front of the camera. The device is clipped on to your shirt.After facing difficulty finding a stable spot to place his mobile phone while recording a video for his university project, Ali was struck by the idea of the Live Stick. He had to use books to balance his phone while recording audio for videos.Ali has named his device after Facebook Live as he believes that his device is most beneficial for live sessions.He added that to bring this project for the larger audience his brother Muhammad Ali will also be joining him to work on it.