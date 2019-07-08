Instagram to warn users before deleting their accounts

Instagram has decided to strengthen its moderation policies and added a new alert that will warn people who violate rules when their account is close to being deleted, reported The Verge.

Users will be sent a history of the posts, comments, and stories that were removed from their account, and will be told why they were removed.

The change will help clarify for users why they’re in trouble and should remove the shock of suddenly finding that your account has vanished. Instagram’s policy has been to ban users who post a certain percentage of violating content, but it’ll now ban people who repeatedly violate its policies.

Last week, the social media site swung into action against online bullying and announced a unique feature where people can ‘shadow ban’ or ‘restrict’ a bully from commenting on their posts.

The social media site said that it will use artificial intelligence to root out insults, shaming, and disrespect.

In a press release, Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote that early tests had shown the features encouraged “some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they had a chance to reflect.

This move gives people a chance to reflect on and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification.

