Instagram hides post likes to remove ‘pressure’ on users

Instagram is hiding the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia and Japan, in order to remove pressure on users.

The trial began on Thursday. Users in those countries will see a user name “and others” below posts instead of the number of likes, according to BBC.

You will still be able to view the number of likes your own post receives.

The trial is partly being conducted because of the effect social media platforms can have on self-esteem, especially in young people.

BBC reported that the trial in Canada began in May and is now rolling out in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Brazil.

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love,” Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia and New Zealand director of policy, said in a statement.

The goal is for users to feel less judged and see whether the change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story, she said

Instagram said the test would not affect measurement tools for businesses. And users can still see the list of people who liked other people’s content by clicking into it.

Earlier this month, Instagram announced a feature that could shadow ban or restrict bullies from commenting on certain posts. It said it was using artificial intelligence to root out insults, shaming and disrespect.

