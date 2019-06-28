Whatsapp to get ‘hide muted status updates’ feature

Let’s just admit that sometimes it gets tiring to watch so many WhatsApp stories, especially from people who we’ve muted. WhatsApp just made our lives easier with a feature to mute unwanted WhatsApp stories.

It will be releasing an update with an additional feature called “Hide Muted status”, reported WABetaInfo.

This feature will help remove muted stories for as long as we want. This means that even if you look in the lower section of WhatsApp stories, you will find nothing.

Earlier, to mute a story all you had to do was long-press on any status update and select mute it. This will make the story of that contact appear in a greyed-out state under a new ‘muted updates’ section as opposed to the recent updates section.

By tapping the new “hide” option next to the muted updates header it will make the list of muted updates disappear from the Status pane (collapsed and hidden) and offer you a cleaner Status view.

If you want to restore muted updates or want to unmute someone, you’ll have to tap the ‘show’ option in the header to do the same.

This feature is currently in development and should start rolling out in the coming weeks.

