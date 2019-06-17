HOME > Technology

The Twitter app is officially returning to Mac

2 hours ago

More than a year after Twitter discontinued its official app for Apple’s operating system Mac, the company will be launching a new version of macOS 10.15 later this year.

Twitter made the announcement during Apple’s WWDC conference last week, saying that the app would launch with Catalina and this new version would have a variety of features like dark mode, keyboard shortcuts, multiple windows, and notifications, The Verge reported.

Twitter’s Mac application will be quite similar to the version you’re using on your iPhone.

Development on the new Twitter for Mac begins this summer ahead of a planned launch alongside macOS Catalina this fall.

In February 2018, Twitter pulled the application from Apple’s App Store after a history of sporadic updates and recommended that people simply use the web version.

