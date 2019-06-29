The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus may look like this

Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Note 10 during an Unpacked event on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York and rumours and leaks about the upcoming smartphones have already started pouring in.

The leaks have revealed few details regarding the phone’s appearance. Recently, YouTuber TechTalkTV Tweeted images of the look of a “Plus” version of the new Galaxy Note phone.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It’ll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

One of the most noticeable characteristics of the phone shown in the pictures is the single punch-hole camera in the front. Unlike the Galaxy S10 Plus, which has two front-facing cameras in the top right corner.

On the back is another change from the Galaxy S10 phones. The three rear cameras of the supposed Galaxy Note 10 Plus are aligned vertically on the left top corner of the phone instead of having a horizontal alignment.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro in an event in August. The Pro variant particularly will have some additional features, including pressure-sensitive edges and a 4,500mAh battery.

