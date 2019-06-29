Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus may look like this

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Note 10 during an Unpacked event on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York and rumours and leaks about the upcoming smartphones have already started pouring in.

The leaks have revealed few details regarding the phone’s appearance. Recently, YouTuber TechTalkTV Tweeted images of the look of a “Plus” version of the new Galaxy Note phone.

One of the most noticeable characteristics of the phone shown in the pictures is the single punch-hole camera in the front. Unlike the Galaxy S10 Plus, which has two front-facing cameras in the top right corner.

Related: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 may be unveiled on August 7

On the back is another change from the Galaxy S10 phones. The three rear cameras of the supposed Galaxy Note 10 Plus are aligned vertically on the left top corner of the phone instead of having a horizontal alignment.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro in an event in August. The Pro variant particularly will have some additional features, including pressure-sensitive edges and a 4,500mAh battery.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
