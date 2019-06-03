Pakistani startup Tello Talk wins spot in Google’s Demo Day

Tello Talk, a Pakistani startup incubated at The Nest i/o, has secured a spot in Google’s Demo Day Asia finals.

Eleven startups, ranging from an imaging device for early breast cancer detection to making solar energy more accessible while improving educational opportunities for kids, were selected as finalists from around the Asia-Pacific region.

“The finalists will travel to Bangkok in July where they’ll take part in our Google for Startups Demo Day at the Techsauce Global Summit,” the statement added.

The participants will also experience three days of mentorship, programming and networking to help them grow their businesses.

This opportunity will result in a much-anticipated pitch, where the finalists will have a chance to share their business propositions with the distinguished judges, including Shannon Kalayanamitr from GOBI Partners and Justin Nguyen from Monk’s Hill Ventures.

TelloTalk is an instant messaging application that allows people to exchange messages, interact in group chats, use push-to-talk feature for walkie-talkie functionality and share images and files.

