Learn how to make money using Instagram

Sometimes being constantly glued to your phone can pay off. So if you’re prepared to put in the time and commitment, you can easily find yourself in a position where you can start making serious money from your Instagram account.

“In the past year, Instagram has become a real force to be reckoned with in the marketing world,” said SAMAA Digital’s Social Media Editor Syeda Sarah Hasan said on Naya Din on Wednesday.

According to a report by Adweek, since January Instagram has gained 100 million monthly active users, with the total currently sitting at a hefty 400 million monthly and 75 million daily users.

So if you are still not sure what to do, here is a guide on the main ways to make money through Instagram and make a name for yourself in all the right places.

Related: Pakistani app helps you track who owes you money

What you need to do first: Attract followers

Attract followers Share your pictures with all the right information: Always add in a few keywords and even a couple of hashtags to ensure you’re easily findable by the right kind of followers. “If you are posting a review of a makeup product, tag a lot of makeup brands and people,” explained Hasan.

Always add in a few keywords and even a couple of hashtags to ensure you’re easily findable by the right kind of followers. “If you are posting a review of a makeup product, tag a lot of makeup brands and people,” explained Hasan. Post regularly: To grow your numbers, you have to post seven to eight images every day. But here is the catch! Don’t post all the pictures at once. According to Hasan the best time to post on Instagram is between 3pm and 9pm. “That’s the time when people are having their meals or when they are preparing to sleep,” she said. She also remarked that posting on holidays and weekends can get you more engagement on social media.

To grow your numbers, you have to post seven to eight images every day. But here is the catch! Don’t post all the pictures at once. According to Hasan the best time to post on Instagram is between 3pm and 9pm. “That’s the time when people are having their meals or when they are preparing to sleep,” she said. She also remarked that posting on holidays and weekends can get you more engagement on social media. Take good photos: Make sure your images are of the best quality with attractive effects. One has to take time to make sure you are producing high quality pictures. “Since Instagram is a visually active and pleasing platform, one has to upload only high-resolution pictures,” she said.

Make sure your images are of the best quality with attractive effects. One has to take time to make sure you are producing high quality pictures. “Since Instagram is a visually active and pleasing platform, one has to upload only high-resolution pictures,” she said. Use relevant hashtags: It’s unlikely your images are going to travel very far without relevant hashtags. One has to slip into the notice of brands with hashtags you are including them in every single post. “On Instagram, you can earn by tagging the brands and getting noticed,” she said, explaining that once a brand notices you, your number of followers and the engagement of your posts, you are likely to get paid projects and campaigns by the brands.

It’s unlikely your images are going to travel very far without relevant hashtags. One has to slip into the notice of brands with hashtags you are including them in every single post. “On Instagram, you can earn by tagging the brands and getting noticed,” she said, explaining that once a brand notices you, your number of followers and the engagement of your posts, you are likely to get paid projects and campaigns by the brands. Engage with your followers: You have to make time every single day to engage with your followers. According to Hasan, it’s a snowball effect as one person tags another and that how you can get your followers to increase. If you communicate authentic content, people will be drawn to check out your account and, hopefully, ask their friends to follow you too.

Once you’ve boosted your follower count you can easily start making money. However, Hasan has mentioned that at least you need 1,000 followers to start with.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.