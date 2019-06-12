Learn how to make money using Instagram

Sometimes being constantly glued to your phone can pay off. So if you’re prepared to put in the time and commitment, you can easily find yourself in a position where you can start making serious money from your Instagram account.
“In the past year, Instagram has become a real force to be reckoned with in the marketing world,” said SAMAA Digital’s Social Media Editor Syeda Sarah Hasan said on Naya Din on Wednesday.
According to a report by Adweek, since January Instagram has gained 100 million monthly active users, with the total currently sitting at a hefty 400 million monthly and 75 million daily users.
So if you are still not sure what to do, here is a guide on the main ways to make money through Instagram and make a name for yourself in all the right places.
Once you’ve boosted your follower count you can easily start making money. However, Hasan has mentioned that at least you need 1,000 followers to start with.
