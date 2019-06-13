Karachi students make device that produces energy when you walk

Three students of Iqra University in Karachi have created a device to produce power using a pollution-free method.

The device has a piezoelectric sensor, which uses crystals that produce electricity when pressure is exerted on it.

“All people have to do is walk on the grass and it would automatically make electricity,” one of the students, Ghalib Nadeem said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

“If we walk on it for five to seven hours, a phone’s battery can be charged,” Nadeem added.

The student’s mentor, Shiraz, said the sensor could be used at parks, airport terminals, busy roads and crowded areas.

He said the children are encouraged to make products rather than projects. “The products could be beneficial, considering the current situation of electricity in the country,” he added.

The device was created in 1.5 years at a cost of Rs120,000. Over two years of research went into making it. Shiraz said the cost increased because the students were not experienced and first experimented with it.

It requires minimal maintenance and can work up to three to four years, provided that no water gets in it.

Electricity can also be stored with the help of a battery.

