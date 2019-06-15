Huawei delays launch of Mate X foldable phone

Huawei announced that it was delaying the launch of its first foldable 5G smartphone, the Mate X, saying it wants to test the device further. It has been delayed its release till September, reported BBC.

“We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation,” it told CNBC.

The move comes after rival Samsung’s foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, suffered screen issues when being reviewed by early testers in April.

Both firms had unveiled their devices in February but Huawei said it now wanted to be “cautious”. It was originally slated for a June launch. On the other hand, Samsung currently has no release date for the Fold.

Huawei has not announced an official release date.

