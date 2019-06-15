HOME > Technology

Huawei delays launch of Mate X foldable phone

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Huawei announced that it was delaying the launch of its first foldable 5G smartphone, the Mate X, saying it wants to test the device further. It has been delayed its release till September, reported BBC.

“We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation,” it told CNBC.

The move comes after rival Samsung’s foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, suffered screen issues when being reviewed by early testers in April.

Related: How to backup your pictures with Google Photos

Both firms had unveiled their devices in February but Huawei said it now wanted to be “cautious”. It was originally slated for a June launch. On the other hand, Samsung currently has no release date for the Fold.

Huawei has not announced an official release date.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Folable phone Huawei
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Learn how to make money using Instagram
Learn how to make money using Instagram
Has Sindh found a solution to its water problems?
Has Sindh found a solution to its water problems?
How to backup your pictures with Google Photos
How to backup your pictures with Google Photos
Karachi students make device that produces energy when you walk
Karachi students make device that produces energy when you walk
Netflix is getting a Stranger Things video game
Netflix is getting a Stranger Things video game
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.