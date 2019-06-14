How to backup your pictures with Google Photos

Google Photos backups can be an absolute life-saver when migrating to another device or if you need to free up storage on your phone.
But since automatic synchronization between Google Photos and Google Drive is ending on July 10 how can you be sure that your photos and videos are being backed up safely?
Here is a no-stress guide on how to back up your Google Photos. All you need is to download Google Photos either via its mobile app or by using Google’s Backup and Sync application for Windows and Mac OS.
Backing up the photos via mobile app
First download Google Photos mobile application from the Play Store or the App Store. Once the app is downloaded and installed, do the following:
The mobile application gives you a number of other features for example, whether videos will also be backed up, whether the backup can also be done using your cellular data or just via Wi-Fi, and whether any other folders (besides your camera folder) on your device should be backed up as well.
Backing up photos from a Windows or Mac OS
If you’re uploading photos from a camera to your computer, you can also back them up to Google Photos using a separate app.
