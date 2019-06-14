How to backup your pictures with Google Photos

Google Photos backups can be an absolute life-saver when migrating to another device or if you need to free up storage on your phone.

But since automatic synchronization between Google Photos and Google Drive is ending on July 10 how can you be sure that your photos and videos are being backed up safely?

Here is a no-stress guide on how to back up your Google Photos. All you need is to download Google Photos either via its mobile app or by using Google’s Backup and Sync application for Windows and Mac OS.

Backing up the photos via mobile app

First download Google Photos mobile application from the Play Store or the App Store. Once the app is downloaded and installed, do the following:

In the top left corner of the application, tap the button with 3 horizontal lines

Choose Settings

Select the Backup & Sync option

Select the ON position

The mobile application gives you a number of other features for example, whether videos will also be backed up, whether the backup can also be done using your cellular data or just via Wi-Fi, and whether any other folders (besides your camera folder) on your device should be backed up as well.

Backing up photos from a Windows or Mac OS

If you’re uploading photos from a camera to your computer, you can also back them up to Google Photos using a separate app.

From your computer’s web browser, go to “Backup and Sync”

When prompted, choose either the Mac OS X installer or the Windows installer

Download the Google Desktop Photo Uploader application for your type of computer

Open the installer and follow the onscreen setup instructions

Launch the Google Photos Desktop Uploader application

Click on “Get Started” and sign in to your Google account

Choose whether you want to just back up photos and videos, or other files as well.

You can also select from which folders you want to save your photos. You also choose whether you want your photos saved in “High quality” or “Original quality”

If you click on “Advanced settings” at the bottom of the page, you can choose whether you want to sync your computer files with your Google Drive.

Click on “Start.” Your photos will start backing up; when the app is done, you can go to Google Photos on the web and find them there

