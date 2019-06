Govt in talks with manufacturers to use atmospheric water generator

According to our correspondent, the Sindh government has requested samples of the device from foreign manufacturers.The device is not yet available in the market.An atmospheric water generator harvests the moisture suspended in humid air. The air is condensed, filtered and stored.The reclaimed water is filtered to take out impurities, such as bacteria and airborne particles. The result is safe drinking water.Over 50 litres of water can be generated through the device, technical experts said. They believe it can be a useful way to efficiently meet the current water shortage in the country.It costs Rs1,200,000, including import duties and taxes.