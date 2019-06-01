HOME > Technology

Apple is going to retire iTunes after 18 years

3 hours ago

It seems like it’s the end of a music era. Nearly two decades after launching iTunes and ripping up the retail-store model of album purchases, Apple is ready to retire the iconic product, according to Bloomberg

However, Apple will be replacing iTunes with standalone Music, TV, and Podcast apps in the next major version of macOS, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2019 on Monday.

The Bloomberg report also said that without iTunes, Mac users will manage their devices through the Music app moving forward. It’s not clear what will happen to iTunes for Microsoft Windows.

The Music app will reportedly keep some of iTunes’ key features, including song purchases and phone syncing.

It’s been over 18 years since iTunes was introduced at the 2001 Macworld Expo, offering a solution to an industry struggling with piracy. Since then, it has grown into a media behemoth, becoming a one-stop shop for users to consume media that includes music, movies, and TV.

