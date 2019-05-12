Tinder is launching a ‘lite’ version of its app

Tinder is joining the list of tech giants launching lightweight apps to rope in more users.

The new version of the popular dating app will be called Tinder Lite and is aimed at users in emerging markets. It will offer a smaller, more lightweight version of the app, according to Tech Crunch.

These smaller apps appeal to users in areas where data usage, bandwidth and storage space is a concern.

The company hasn’t shared a specific launch date for the app but it’s coming soon.

