TikTok’s parent company is reportedly making a smartphone

TikTok has become one of the most popular smartphone apps around, and now its developer ByteDance has sights set on hardware.

TikTok parent organization ByteDance is reportedly working on bringing its own smartphone, reported Financial Times tipsters.

The Financial Times reported that the smartphone will be preloaded with ByteDance’s apps. ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming is said to have “long dreamt” of making such a device, and it appears that he is moving closer to realising the dream.

However, the report did not provide details on the design of the smartphone and where ByteDance is planning to launch it, though it was suggested that the company may find it difficult to release the device in the United States because of the government’s stance against Chinese telecommunication companies. There’s no word on how much it’ll cost.

Byte also reportedly confirmed a deal with Smartisan, a phone making company, earlier this year and claimed it acquired a patent portfolio.

Earlier, it was reported that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance is looking to launch a music streaming service to compete against Spotify and Apple Music.

