This is what the Samsung Galaxy Note10 may look like

2 hours ago

South Korean tech giant Samsung is soon expected to expand its note series with the launch of Galaxy Note 10. Even though its launch date hasn’t been revealed, the rumours and leaks about the upcoming smartphones have started pouring in.

As per the latest development, a new image has surfaced online that is said to be the first official look of the flagship form of Samsung.

The render has been created by the designer Ben Geskin, who is famous with the name of Ice Universe, the popular tipster.

 

Earlier reports seemed to suggest that the more expensive Galaxy Note 10 (model number SM-N975) will have a 6.75-inch display, while the cheaper model (SM-N970) will have a 6.28-inch screen.

In addition to the two Galaxy Note 10 models, Samsung is also expected to introduce 5G variants of each model. We still don’t know much about how all these variants will differ, but leaks will continue to spill in the coming weeks as Samsung prepares to officially announce its next round of flagship smartphones.

