Snapchat in talks to let users embed songs in posts

Snapchat is clearly feeling the pressure from competitors like Facebook-owned Instagram and TikTok.

The social media platform is reportedly in talks with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group to secure the rights to allow its users to add the companies’ music to their posts, reported Wall Street Journal.

That would give Snapchat the right to let users include music in their posts, similar to the way like ByteDance’s TikTok — the successor to lip-syncing app musical.ly — and Instagram.

Facebook secured a licensing deal with the three major record labels back in 2018, allowing users to put licensed music in their videos across all of its platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus.

