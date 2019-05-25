HOME > Technology

Snapchat in talks to let users embed songs in posts

27 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Snapchat is clearly feeling the pressure from competitors like Facebook-owned Instagram and TikTok.

The social media platform is reportedly in talks with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group to secure the rights to allow its users to add the companies’ music to their posts, reported Wall Street Journal.

Related: Huawei banned from using SD, microSD cards in future devices

That would give Snapchat the right to let users include music in their posts, similar to the way like ByteDance’s TikTok — the successor to lip-syncing app musical.ly — and Instagram.

Facebook secured a licensing deal with the three major record labels back in 2018, allowing users to put licensed music in their videos across all of its platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Facebook snapchat


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistani family wins Technology Award at AI World Championship
Pakistani family wins Technology Award at AI World Championship
Karachi students invent speaking glove for people with hearing loss
Karachi students invent speaking glove for people with hearing loss
Will Google services still work on existing Huawei devices?
Will Google services still work on existing Huawei devices?
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says US underestimates the company
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says US underestimates the company
Company behind Tiktok plans to launch paid music service
Company behind Tiktok plans to launch paid music service
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.