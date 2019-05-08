Samsung is cancelling Galaxy Fold pre-orders

Following the news that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has been officially delayed with no new release date in sight, the South Korean electronics giant has cancelled all its pre-orders for the foldable device.

The company has announced on Tuesday that they are going to start automatically cancelling orders for the once revolutionary Galaxy Fold. Now plagued with reliability problems, Samsung is looking to pull the world’s first commercial screen folding smartphone and the company has provided no date when the phone might go back on sale.

Samsung has said that “currently, it cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet.”

“If we do not hear from you, and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically,” an email sent to customers who pre-ordered the device says.

The email was highlighted by YouTube creator M. Brandon Lee, who pre-ordered the device himself.

I just received an email update on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. No update on the relaunch of the device, which isn’t the most reassuring sign. The most interesting thing to note is that you have to OPT-IN to keep your order or it will automatically cancel. Also, not a good sign pic.twitter.com/ZkOmlO0tFj — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) May 7, 2019

Those who have ordered the $2,000 device will still get the device if they specifically tell Samsung that they want to receive it.

However, the Galaxy Fold was originally scheduled to launch on April 26 but the release date was extended indefinitely after reviewers got the device and several immediately broke.

