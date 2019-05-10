Samsung CEO says Galaxy Fold launch won’t be too late

Just days after announcing that Galaxy Fold pre-orders will likely be cancelled unless customers say otherwise, Samsung CEO DJ Koh has revealed that the South Korean company will confirm the foldable’s revised release date in a matter of days.

According to The Korea Herald, the company has reviewed the defect caused by substances that entered the device and has said that they will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow on the launch.

Samsung plans to improve the durability of the hinge’s exposed areas, according to the Herald, and will also reduce the gap between the screen’s bezels and its protective layer.

Koh also said “We will not be too late” in response to a question about whether the Galaxy Fold might ship in the US within the month.

The CEO’s comments confirm that the Galaxy Fold hasn’t been cancelled altogether.

Originally set to release on April 26, Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold was indefinitely put on hold after a number of early review models experienced serious problems relating to the foldable phone’s main screen.

