Pakistan’s rival to Whatsapp finally launches on Android and iOS

Creating a solution to the privacy issues many WhatsApp users are facing these days, ZapBuddy which is Pakistan’s rival to the messaging service, has launched for Android and iOS.

ZapBuddy is a new social app with distinguishing features. It is a modified form of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, IMO, Line and other apps.

The app has advanced augmented reality, display picture privacy, device location privacy and encrypted chat. A major feature is that data selling is not a part of their business plan.

“In this application, you can have a different profile picture for every contact, unlike WhatsApp,” the founder of ZapBuddy Majid Aziz told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din. “You can set a separate profile picture for your family, friends and your colleagues.”

The application has an augmented reality, for the very first time, which can help you find nearby ATMs, petrol pumps and shopping centres, he said. “If anyone wants to share their more accurate location than just sharing their pin, you can open your camera and just like radar technology in video games, you can check your friend’s location by pointing your camera towards different streets,” explained Aziz.

Another new feature in group chats is you’ll also have the option of choosing to accept or decline group invites. On WhatsApp, any one of your contacts can add you to a group but with ZapBuddy you’ll be able to decline a group invite before being added to a group.

Another useful feature for groups is “exceptions”. It allows you to silence every chat/group except for a select few. This is helpful as you don’t have to manually mute every chat and get alerts from only selected groups.

Aziz said that they are working on web versions of the app which will be made available for users soon.

