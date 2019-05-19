HOME > Technology

Pakistani family wins Technology Award at AI World Championship

50 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/Iridescent

A Pakistani family, the Mayets, won the Technology Award on Saturday for inventing Cavity Crusher, a device that uses artificial intelligence to monitor a child’s brushing habits.

They participated in the junior division of the AI Family Challenge in the first ever AI World Championship in Santa Clara, USA. The championship selected families that are using artificial intelligence to solve problems in their communities.

The winning family’s coach, Sana Mehmood, was also recognized for her efforts in training them.

Over 140 coaches from all around the world participated with their teams. However, only six were selected as finalists from Pakistan, Boulivia, Palestine, Spain, the US and Uzbekistan.

Cavity Crusher’s algorithm uses the time of brushing to determine a child’s oral health habits. Parents will be notified if the child has spent inadequate time on brushing. Before the prototype, the family built a model which recognized images of tooth brushing. But they decided that number data could get more accurate results.

Other awards such as Social Impact Award and Inspiration Award were also given.

Season 2 of the championship begins in August 2019 and submissions are due February 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
AI World Championship artificial intelligence


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AI, AI world championship, cavity crusher,
 
MOST READ
Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics
Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics
Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC
Lenovo unveils world’s first foldable PC
Tinder is launching a 'lite' version of its app
Tinder is launching a ‘lite’ version of its app
Facebook tightens live-streaming in crackdown on violence
Facebook tightens live-streaming in crackdown on violence
China blocks all language editions of Wikipedia
China blocks all language editions of Wikipedia
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.