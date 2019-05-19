Pakistani family wins Technology Award at AI World Championship

A Pakistani family, the Mayets, won the Technology Award on Saturday for inventing Cavity Crusher, a device that uses artificial intelligence to monitor a child’s brushing habits.

They participated in the junior division of the AI Family Challenge in the first ever AI World Championship in Santa Clara, USA. The championship selected families that are using artificial intelligence to solve problems in their communities.

The winning family’s coach, Sana Mehmood, was also recognized for her efforts in training them.

Alhamdulillah, got the “Technology Award” at Global AI Championship. It was an amazing experience to have @JeffDean and @TaraChk and other respectable high notch people around.@pakscienceclub @IridescentLA @curious_machine pic.twitter.com/m2YfqvwQOC — Sana Mahmood (@Sana_PSC) May 19, 2019

Over 140 coaches from all around the world participated with their teams. However, only six were selected as finalists from Pakistan, Boulivia, Palestine, Spain, the US and Uzbekistan.

Next up, the Mayet Family presents their app idea: Cavity Crusher! #AITogether pic.twitter.com/C0XZur25VR — Iridescent (AI World Championship) (@IridescentLA) May 19, 2019

Cavity Crusher’s algorithm uses the time of brushing to determine a child’s oral health habits. Parents will be notified if the child has spent inadequate time on brushing. Before the prototype, the family built a model which recognized images of tooth brushing. But they decided that number data could get more accurate results.

Other awards such as Social Impact Award and Inspiration Award were also given.

Season 2 of the championship begins in August 2019 and submissions are due February 2020.

