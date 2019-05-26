Pakistani computer scientist receives IBM’s highest employee award

Asma Zaheer has been presented with IBM’s ‘Best of IBM 2019’, which makes her the first Pakistani computer scientist to receive the company’s highest award.

The award ceremony was held at Bali earlier this week, Tech Juice reported. IBM’s chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty chaired the event.

Winners were selected from all business units. The award was given to motivate employees who performed exceptionally throughout the year.

IBM’s 1,000 honorees were invited to the ceremony. These honorees had made a contribution to bring the company towards growth and make it the leader in artificial intelligence.

Zaheer has been working with IBM since 2013 under the title ‘IGNITE & Test Innovation Practice Leader for IBM’s Global Business Services, Client Innovation Center (CIC)’.

She graduated in Computer Sciences from University of the Punjab (PU) and did her Masters from FAST, Lahore.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani family was awarded the Technology Award on Saturday for inventing Cavity Crusher, a device which uses artificial intelligence to monitor a child’s brushing habits.

