Pakistani app helps you track who owes you money

Keeping track of who owes you what, and following up, and chasing people around is the biggest hassle of all.

Being a sole proprietor means not having a secretary or accounting team. Luckily, a Karachi-based man has developed an app, Oscar Lite, to keep a track of your money. The app has a support network in the form of an invoice generator.

This pocket administrator will help keep a track of all your financial transactions, said app developer Shahjehan Waraich on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

It will also guide you on how to take loans to expand your business and meet financial deadlines.

Waraich got the inspiration for the app when a shopkeeper near his office was robbed of all his money by his partners. “He didn’t even have money to pay for his daughter’s wedding,” Waraich remarked.

The app has been downloaded 300 times in just one month.

He shared that his team is working on another version of the application, Oscar Baji. The new app will cater to women who run businesses from home.

