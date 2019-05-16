HOME > Technology

Lenovo unveils world’s first foldable PC

May 14 , 2019

Photo: Lenovo

Lenovo, which is known as the world’s largest shipper of PCs, is hopping aboard the foldable display train.

The company gave people an early look at its upcoming foldable-display laptop during the Lenovo Accelerate conference on Monday.

The still-to-be-named product will be a part of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 line of laptops, and the company says it envisions this as a clear laptop replacement, not a supplemental device.

The foldable PC has a 13.3-inch diagonal display, with a 4 by 3 aspect ratio, when it’s in full-screen mode. When it’s folded, it turns into a 9.6-inch display.

Lenovo integrated a kickstand into the PC’s back so you can prop it up to use it in All In One mode. In this configuration, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you can use the computer as a 13-inch desktop.

The company’s big reveal comes right after Samsung’s foldable fiasco. The company’s Galaxy Fold, which was supposed to go on sale at the end of April, has suffered a failure to launch after early reviews revealed serious issues with the display on the $1,980 phone.

