Lenovo unveils world’s first foldable PC

Lenovo, which is known as the world’s largest shipper of PCs, is hopping aboard the foldable display train.

The company gave people an early look at its upcoming foldable-display laptop during the Lenovo Accelerate conference on Monday.

The still-to-be-named product will be a part of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 line of laptops, and the company says it envisions this as a clear laptop replacement, not a supplemental device.

The foldable PC has a 13.3-inch diagonal display, with a 4 by 3 aspect ratio, when it’s in full-screen mode. When it’s folded, it turns into a 9.6-inch display.

Lenovo integrated a kickstand into the PC’s back so you can prop it up to use it in All In One mode. In this configuration, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you can use the computer as a 13-inch desktop.

The company’s big reveal comes right after Samsung’s foldable fiasco. The company’s Galaxy Fold, which was supposed to go on sale at the end of April, has suffered a failure to launch after early reviews revealed serious issues with the display on the $1,980 phone.

