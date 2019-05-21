Karachi students invent speaking glove for people with hearing loss

Giving a voice to the voiceless has been a cause that many have championed throughout history.

Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology students have taken the effort forward by packing a bunch of sensors into a speaking glove.

A group of university students have invented a smart glove called ‘Speech Generator Glove’ that can turn Pakistani Sign Language into audible speech.

“The gestures performed by the glove will be read by the sensors through imperative computer programming C language. The readings will then get translated to a speaker,” said one of the project members.

Speech Generator Glove weighs around 300 grams and can convert 28 Urdu words into sentences.

The students say they are working to add more Urdu words into the glove’s dictionary. The Speech Generator Glove’s total word capacity is of 3,000 words.

