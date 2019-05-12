Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics

Young millennials are using Instagram to post selfies, aesthetic pictures, memes and their favorite music.

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics that you can post on your stories. The lyrics can play along with the music video.

The feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong in April. She posted a short video on Twitter showing lyrics from Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up alongside the video of the song.

The social media company introduced music to its stories last summer, after which users were able to add background music with their posts. Additional features such as questions with songs, countdowns and question stickers were launched for live videos.

