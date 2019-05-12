HOME > Technology

Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics

15 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Young millennials are using Instagram to post selfies, aesthetic pictures, memes and their favorite music.

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics that you can post on your stories. The lyrics can play along with the music video.

The feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong in April. She posted a short video on Twitter showing lyrics from Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up alongside the video of the song.

The social media company introduced music to its stories last summer, after which users were able to add background music with their posts. Additional features such as questions with songs, countdowns and question stickers were launched for live videos.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Instagram


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
instagram, song lyrics, instagram stories
 
MOST READ
Samsung is cancelling Galaxy Fold pre-orders
Samsung is cancelling Galaxy Fold pre-orders
Google redefines mid-range phones with $399 Pixel 3a
Google redefines mid-range phones with $399 Pixel 3a
Samsung CEO says Galaxy Fold launch won't be too late
Samsung CEO says Galaxy Fold launch won’t be too late
Tinder is launching a 'lite' version of its app
Tinder is launching a ‘lite’ version of its app
Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics
Instagram will soon let you post stickers with song lyrics
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.