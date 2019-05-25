HOME > Technology

Huawei banned from using SD, microSD cards in future devices

30 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Huawei has been banned from using SD cards in its future devices.

It has been barred from being a member of the SD Association, the group responsible for standardizing SD and microSD cards, according to Engadget.  That means it won’t be able to offer products with official SDA branding.

The SD Association confirmed the news to Engadget and said it was complying with orders from the US Department of Commerce. But Huawei told Android Authority that its customers will be able to continue purchasing and using SD and microSD cards with its products for the time being. Huawei has been moving away from the format in favour of its own nano memory cards.

Google recently suspended Android support for the company’s phones.

TOPICS:
Huawei usa


huawei, sda, sd cards, microsd cards, usa, china
 
