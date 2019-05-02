Google will soon let you auto-delete your location tracking data

Google will soon let you automatically delete every bit of the location history data it holds on you.

The new feature deletes your location history and web app activity after either three or 18 months (you can choose which option you prefer), and will continue to be deleted on a rolling basis over time, The Verge reported.

The search giant’s tracking practices were questioned last year when some users founds they were still being tracked after turning off their location history setting.

You need to turn off the ‘Web and App Activity’ to entirely stop your location from being tracked.

The feature will be available worldwide in the coming weeks and the manual data settings will still be available.

