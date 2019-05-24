HOME > Technology

Facebook has taken down 2.19b fake accounts in 2019

2 hours ago

Facebook says it took down 2.19 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2019.

According to a report, it also disabled 1.2 billion fake accounts in the last quarter of 2018. Engadget reported that Facebook has 2.38 billion active monthly users. The company believes 5% of its monthly active accounts aren’t real.

“For fake accounts,” Facebook said in a blog post, “the amount of accounts we took action on increased due to automated attacks by bad actors who attempt to create large volumes of accounts at one time.”

To tackle the major issue with fake accounts, Facebook said, it relies on three different ways: blocking accounts from being created, removing accounts when they sign up and removing accounts already on Facebook.

Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a call with reporters that although Facebook is making progress in combating harmful content and fake accounts, it needs to do better.

He said the company has a “responsibility to protect people’s freedom of expression in everything we do” but it also has to ensure it’s keeping users safe. Zuckerberg said that, starting next year, Facebook will release these transparency reports every quarter, with the next one set to include information from Instagram.

