Apple releases new iPod Touch with iPhone 7 processor

28 mins ago

Photo: Apple

Apple has just announced an updated version of the iPod Touch featuring an Apple A10 Fusion chip in its first update for the device in years.

Its last update was the sixth-generation iPod touch released in July 2015. Aside from a few changes, it appears that Apple is leaving the rest of the iPod Touch alone.

The new iPod has the same processor as one that’s found in the iPhone 7. The iPod touch comes with a 4-inch screen flanked by large bezels, a non-Touch ID physical home button and with a whopping 256GB storage option.

The device doesn’t support Touch ID or Face ID, so you’ll have to use a good old passcode. But it’s worth noting that there’s a headphone jack at the bottom of the device.

The updated iPod touch starts at $199 for the 32GB model, $299 for 128GB of storage, and $399 for the new 256GB option. It’s available online right now and will be in stores this week.

