YouTube to turn off comments for most videos featuring children under 18

March 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

YouTube says it is going to turn off comments for almost all videos featuring children under the age of 18 in an attempt to “better protect children and families”.

BBC reported that several brands stopped advertising on YouTube after discovering that paedophiles were leaving predatory comments on videos of children.

YouTube had originally disabled comments on videos that were attracting predatory and obscene comments. But it will now disable comments on almost all videos of minors by default.

It said the change would take effect over several months.

Related: TikTok agrees to pay $5.7m to settle allegations of violating child privacy law

In a recent blog post, YouTube said the new policy means videos of very young children will automatically have the comments section disabled. This is likely to include videos posted by parents of their infants and toddlers, as well as short films featuring children of YouTube stars.

Videos of older children will not typically have the comments disabled unless they are attracting predatory attention.

A small number of creators will be able to keep comments enabled on these types of videos. These channels will be required to actively moderate their comments, beyond just using our moderation tools, and demonstrate a low risk of predatory behavior.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Woman arrested after throwing her two daughters into a canal near Khanewal

February 24, 2019 11:56 am

Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is now offering free medical care for children

February 23, 2019 4:31 pm

Mianwali police take two men into custody in the rape of a four-year-old girl

February 22, 2019 10:33 pm

Jobless man kills wife and children in Gujrat

February 22, 2019 4:36 pm

Three Lahore policemen arrested for beating an eight-year-old and burning him with a hot iron

February 20, 2019 11:16 am

Man ties seven-year-old girl to a cart by her neck in Chiniot for stealing an apple

February 16, 2019 9:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.