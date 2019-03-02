YouTube to turn off comments for most videos featuring children under 18

YouTube says it is going to turn off comments for almost all videos featuring children under the age of 18 in an attempt to “better protect children and families”.

BBC reported that several brands stopped advertising on YouTube after discovering that paedophiles were leaving predatory comments on videos of children.

YouTube had originally disabled comments on videos that were attracting predatory and obscene comments. But it will now disable comments on almost all videos of minors by default.

It said the change would take effect over several months.

In a recent blog post, YouTube said the new policy means videos of very young children will automatically have the comments section disabled. This is likely to include videos posted by parents of their infants and toddlers, as well as short films featuring children of YouTube stars.

Videos of older children will not typically have the comments disabled unless they are attracting predatory attention.

A small number of creators will be able to keep comments enabled on these types of videos. These channels will be required to actively moderate their comments, beyond just using our moderation tools, and demonstrate a low risk of predatory behavior.

