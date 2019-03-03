Sony is no longer producing the PS Vita

Sony has officially ended the production of the PlayStation Vita.

The company announced that it has ended production on the handheld gaming console on Vita’s product page.

Vita was launched in 2011, but it could never become very popular because of the competition from smartphone apps.

Sony itself stopped making games for the Vita in 2015, and in 2018 ended the production of physical media games for the device. February was also the last month that the PlayStation Plus subscription service gave out games for the platform, according to Polygon.

